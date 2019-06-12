Police release surveillance video of pride flag arson

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) Police have released surveillance video of someone setting a pride flag on fire in Burlington last week.
Surveillance photo
You can see a person walk up to a house's porch. You see a light flash a few times and then a steady glow as the flag catches fire.
The person then casually walks away from the scene toward Riverside Avenue.
A second video shows a potential witness riding a bicycle nearby on Riverside Ave.
If you recognize these people or have more information on what happened, call Burlington police at 802-540-2288.