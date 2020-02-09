Police remove several guns from Swanton Village home

Police removed several guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition from a home on Church Street in Swanton Village on Saturday.

It was the result of an investigation into BB gun vandalism's that happened in the later months of 2019.

Police say Joseph Johnson, 28 and Joseph Honsinger, 23 are responsible.

Johnson was prohibited from having any guns due to his criminal history. Seven firearms were removed from the home, including two AR-style rifles, two shotguns, three handguns; as well as seven items that resembled firearms and several thousand rounds of ammunition.

Johnson was issued a citation and released on conditions to appear at the Franklin County Superior Court Criminal Division on Monday for the charges of Unlawful Mischief and Persons Prohibited Possession of a Firearm.

Honsinger was issued a citation for Unlawful Mischief to appear at the Franklin County Superior Court Criminal Division on March 2nd.