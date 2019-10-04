Police respond to 2 separate incidents on Shelburne Road

Burlington Police dealt with two crime scenes Thursday night. One of them was with a man on the run from a robbery, and another man arrested for drunk driving on Shelburne Road.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were running between two locations on Shelburne Road, but police say the two scenes were several miles apart and not related.

Police say a call came in just before 9 P.M. for a robbery at the Shell station on Shelburne road.

"We responded to that after the suspect left the scene," said South Burlington Police Sgt. Chris Bataille.

Police say a man went and robbed the gas station of various items including cash, and that man is still on the run.

The suspect jumped over the counter to take things from the cash register. While police arrived at the gas station, a drunk driver was reported across the street.

When police made contact with that vehicle, the vehicle fled from Shelburne Police Department and a pursuit began.

After a quick chase, police came in contact with the suspected drunk driver further South of Shelburne Road. Police say the driver came a complete stop and he aimed his truck at police.

A bottle of alcohol could be seen inside the driver's car and WCAX cameras were rolling as police took the suspect into custody.

No one was hurt in any of the events tonight, but both investigations are still ongoing.

The suspected drunk driver who led police on the chase is in custody.

