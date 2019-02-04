Police respond to dozens of crashes and slide-offs from slick roads

The temperature is warming up Monday, but it was a busy night for police and fire crews, as roads were slick Sunday night.

And the roads may still be a problem during the Monday morning commute.

Sunday night's rain turned some areas into ice and there were dozens of crashes and slide-offs across the state.

The Vermont State Police say they responded to more than 20 crashes in just Chittenden and parts of Lamoille Counties. That includes multiple slide offs on Interstate 89.

"A lot of slide-offs on the interstate due to the ice and rain conditions going on the highway. The highway department is out and about, stretched thin being called out late, trying to play catch up on the roads due to poor conditions," said Vermont State Police Trooper Bradley Miller.

Police also want to remind you to move over when you see blue lights so that crews have enough space to do their jobs.

