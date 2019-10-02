Police say Burlington student brought gun to school

Burlington police are investigating a student who brought a gun to school.

It happened Monday at the Horizons program, Burlington's alternative high school.

The principal tells WCAX News that school officials were searching students' backpacks after a report of a missing cellphone and came across the weapon.

The school went into lockdown and police took the student-- whose name is not being released-- into custody.

The principal says no threats were made and they do not believe the student intended any harm.