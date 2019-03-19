Police say Jehovah's Witness sign intentionally set on fire

Police say a sign for the Jehovah's Witness Hall in Rutland Town was found on fire and that it was intentionally set ablaze.

Authorities say firefighters found the sign burning at the Kingdom Hall Jehovah's Witness on Gleason Road about 1 a.m. Monday and quickly put it out.

Police say towel-like materials soaked in a flammable liquid were set on fire on top of the sign.

Police say they are following up on several leads and the case remains under investigation.

Call the Arson Tip Award Line at 1-800-ARSON.