Police say dangerous man wanted for armed robbery

Burlington Police are looking for a man who they say robbed a convenience store downtown and viciously attacked two employees.

Deputy Chief Jon Murad told WCAX that the suspect, an unidentified white male, entered Simon’s Quickstop and Deli around 8:45 Monday morning.

Surveillance video obtained from the store shows the man was wearing a green hoodie, sunglasses, and gloves at the time of the robbery.

Deputy Chief Murad said the suspect ran out of the store with a drawer full of cash after assaulting two women.

“I will say that the attack that we witnessed on video was a significant one. It was a violent attack by a person who really did not have any regard for the people he was robbing,” he said. “One of them was transported to the hospital by the Burlington Fire Department. I believe that her condition is okay. She’s out of the hospital now. The other went to the hospital after being interviewed by our officers.”

Police also say the man threatened employees with a gun but they're not sure if he actually had one.

Police are working to identify the suspect.

They say they don’t know if he has a criminal background but they’re warning the public to keep an eye out for him and be cautious if they cross paths with him.

“We believe that this gentleman is a dangerous criminal," Murad said. "The nature of the crime, both the planning that was apparent in it And the violence that was apparent in it give us pause."

Burlington Police is urging you to call 802-658-2700 if you recognize the man.