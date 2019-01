Many homes had to be evacuated in Lebanon because of a man with a gun who police say was "despondent".

Police say that several homes were evacuated Sunday night.

Those within a half-mile radius of the man's house were issued a "shelter in place" order.

After about two hours, the Lebanon Tactical and Containment team along with other police forces, were able to take the man into protective custody

There were no injuries and no charges are expected to be filed.