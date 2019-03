Sugarers work hard tapping trees and collecting sap to make the sweet stuff for us to enjoy.

Police say someone stole sap buckets from the same owner twice.

St. Albans Police say more than 100 buckets were stolen along Maquam Shore Road near the Franklin County Sportsmen's Club.

The owner replaced those buckets only for the thief to return and steal 40 buckets on Monday or Tuesday night.

Call police if you can help them catch the crook.