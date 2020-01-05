Police say teen was out on bond when he raped woman; judge grants bond again

D’Shawn Garrison is just 17 years old, but the Atlanta Police Department said he has more than a dozen arrests.

Right now, he’s in the Fulton County Jail awaiting trial on a rape charge. But despite a lengthy criminal record, Judge Rachel Krause reinstated his bond in November.

According to WSB, his bond is set at $50,000. His accuser told them the decision to grant Garrison bail makes her feel like she’s being victimized again.

“It was just a vicious attack, and I think he would’ve killed me, eventually. I probably had a few more minutes left in me,” the mother of two told WSB. “I kind of feel like maybe I’ve done my part and everybody else needs to do theirs now."

Police said Garrison attacked her in broad daylight as she jogged through a neighborhood in May. At that time, he was out on bond for a theft case.

“He was wearing an ankle monitor when he attacked me. I don’t know how many crimes this kid has to commit before they actually keep him in jail,” the accuser said.

In a statement released Friday, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard voiced his frustration with the case. His office objected to granting Garrison’s bond.

But rather than place blame on the judge, he pointed to a flaw in the county’s criminal justice system and vowed to change it.

"In the next two weeks, I will be making recommendations to change our entire system that will be based upon national standards,” Howard said in the statement. “Until our system changes, the problems will continue.”

Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields also released a statement that applauded prosecutors who opposed bond and expressed disappointment in the decision to grant it to Garrison anyway.

“If there was a crime that deserved a strong message from our judicial system, this was certainly it. This was a horrific, violent attack carried out by a young man who has already shown a propensity toward violence and a blatant disregard for the justice system,” Shields said.

A month after the judge reinstated Garrison’s bond, he wrote a letter to his attorney saying he’s ready to get out of jail, go back to school and get a job.

