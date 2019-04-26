Police suspect arson in Tunbridge truck fire

Police are looking for a suspect who set a truck on fire in Tunbridge and also may be connected to other suspicious fires in the area.

Police say the hood of a 2003 Chevy Tahoe was set on fire by someone Thursday. No one was injured, but the vehicle is considered a total loss.

Police say the fire may be related to two other fires in Tunbridge over the last week. On Tuesday morning, crews also responded to a suspicious house fire on Gage Hill Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Arson Tip Award Line at 1-800-ARSON.

