Police search 2 homes in connection with suspicious death

Search warrants were executed at homes on two Rutland Streets Friday in connection with the suspicious death of Alicia Harrington.

Harrington is the 44-year-old Rutland mother and wife who was reported missing Tuesday after she didn't pick up her young child from school.

Her car was found by a neighbor in Proctor Wednesday morning. It was parked on the side of Florence Road. Police say Harrington's body was found inside the vehicle-- a positive ID was made late Thursday afternoon.

Our Dom Amato has been following this story. He spent the day making phone calls, knocking on doors and looking for court documents that might shed some light on what happened to Alicia Harrington. He didn't have much luck but he did find crime scene investigators at work.

"We are in the process of executing a few search warrants," Vt. State Police Maj. Dan Trudeau said.

Vermont State Police investigators searched two locations Friday, possibly with more to come.

"One on Chestnut, one on West Street," Trudeau said.

The two streets are not far from each other.

"Those are places-- I'm not going to give any names out-- but those are places that we knew Alicia to associate with people at those two locations," Trudeau said.

Also nearby is the Harrington residence on State Street, where Alicia Harrington lived with her family. Trudeau says that home will also be searched.

Neighbors who saw the police activity on Chestnut Ave. have been following the Harrington investigation.

"I think it's very tragic," Tori Budd said.

Budd has lived on the street for five years and couldn't believe the crime scene unit was steps away from her home.

"I never thought this was going to happen on Chestnut Avenue, never," Budd said.

State police say they still have more interviews with Harrington's family and friends to do, including some follow-up interviews.

Investigators told WCAX News Friday it's too early to name any suspects. They also have not said how Alicia Harrington died.

Police did tell us they believe this was an isolated incident. That often is meant to indicate that they don't believe it was a random act of violence that might leave the general public in danger.