St. Albans man wanted by police

Police are looking for a man with an active arrest warrant after they say he fled the scene of a St. Albans apartment Sunday.

They say Andrew Brace, 34, was reported to be outside an apartment on South Main Street, but when police got there he ran into one of the apartments and yelled, "Yo, get the gun!"

Police say he was able to escape out the back of the apartment.

He's wanted for escape status from the Department of Probation and Parole. Call police if you know anything.