Police are looking for the man who robbed Billings Mobile in Waterbury. It happened just after 12:30 Sunday morning.

The suspect was said to have been dressed in all black, appeared to be in his late 20's to early 30's, had a medium build, and is six-feet-tall.

Police say he showed a knife to the clerk, then demanded cash and a carton of cigarettes.

He got away with $300. If you have any information contact State Police in Middlesex: (802) 229-919.