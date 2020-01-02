Police search for missing Burlington woman, find cellphone in Milwaukee

Police are reaching out in two states to find a missing Burlington woman, and they want to hear from you if you've seen her.

Debora Celmer was last seen in Burlington on December 21st, but her parents heard from her earlier today over email, asking for money.

Our CBS affiliate in Wisconsin reached out to us after police tracked her phone to the Milwaukee River.

The family says Celmer suffers from delusions and has attempted suicide before.

They don't know why the phone is in Milwaukee but say she does not have any connections in the area.