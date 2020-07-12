Police search for missing teen

Police are looking for Elizabeth Mucherino, 17, who was last seen Saturday night in Marshfield Village.

She reportedly ran from her home on Cree Farm Road just before 9:00 p.m..

Elizabeth is described as white, 5'6", about 88 pounds with long brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was wearing a black rain jacket with pink stripes on the sleeves, black or grey shorts, and an old pair of black basketball sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks at 802-229-9191.