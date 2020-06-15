Police search for person of interest in Black Lives Matter mural vandalism

"This has been an attack on black lives for far too long, and we need to address it now in this moment and take this opportunity, do something, take action. And of course all lives matter. Black lives matter right now, and we need to address it." Gov. Phil Scott said on Monday about Black Lives Matter and why he supports the painting of those words on the street in front of the Statehouse.

That painting was vandalized this weekend and now police say they have a person of interest.

Our Ike Bendavid has an update.

For the second straight day, volunteers scrubbed and cleaned up vandalism on the Black Lives Matter mural in front of the state capitol.

"As I started scrubbing, I started to get emotional about how someone could do that," said Kady Erwin of Graniteville.

"I'm just trying to help out," said Jenny Cooley of New York City.

From above, the mural painted in big yellow letters faces the gold dome of the People's House in Montpelier.

The City Council signed off on the project and the paint went down on Saturday.

Sunday morning, just hours after it was completed, it was vandalized.

"We couldn't even last a night without some despicable coward come in and defacing it," said Conor Casey, a Montpelier City Councilor.

Police say the graffiti found on the side of State Street mentioned government spending.

"The graffiti was more political in nature," Montpelier Police Chief Tony Facos said.

Officials say the graffiti did not mention the Black Lives Matter mural but there were several gallons of oil and dirt poured on the yellow letters.

"It was really frustrating to our community that this happened," Facos said.

Police are looking for a white man about 50, around 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 170 pounds, with scruffy facial hair.

"We have a person of interest but we are following up on the evidence," the chief said. "We haven't had a chance to talk to some people yet."

So as the cleaning continues, community members reflect on the vandal's message.

"The fact that such basic affirmation of our human values-- people found that offensive and vandalized that-- really reiterates that we need something like this," Casey said.

"There was some teenagers yelling, 'Hey, this is just going to happen again.' OK, I'll just be out here scrubbing more," Erwin said.

As for charges, the police chief says unlawful mischief, but as the investigation continues they say they are looking at this as a possible hate crime.

Meanwhile, police have still not made an arrest in anther Black Lives Matter-related vandalism in South Burlington last week.

Protesters put up a BLM sign last Tuesday outside of Tuttle Middle School. Someone slashed it overnight. Police believe one person was involved and was driving a car believed to be a Toyota Prius. The investigation continues.