Police search for persons of interest in Sugar Mountain Farm burglary

Vermont State Police hopes you can help find people who broke into Sugar Mountain Farm.

Police say a couple of weeks ago, cameras show a man and woman walking toward the farm.

They later came back with a small red SUV, and took stuff.

Around the same time, another man in a single cab, black diesel truck with a bed cover parked on the road in front of the farm and loaded items into the back.

Then a little later a dark-colored truck arrived.

Anyone who knows who these people are should contact Vermont State Police in Middlesex.