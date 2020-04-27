Police search for suspects in deadly Burlington shooting

A Burlington man was shot to death inside his home and now police are searching for two suspects. Our Ike Bendavid has an update.

The home is in a residential part of the city's Old North End, about a block from the police station and a 10-minute walk to downtown.

We don't yet know a motive or the names of the suspects but police say they are looking for two men in a black car.

Residents on North Avenue say they were startled by loud noises on Sunday night.

"I was asleep and heard a bunch of loud noises, sounded like fireworks," Jason Brown said.

"We were thinking, 'Oh, it might just be kids with fireworks or something,'" Elena Rubinetti said.

They were gunshots.

"Once we started seeing all the police and firemen show up, we knew something bigger had happened," Rubinetti said.

"We looked outside, it was just a crazy scene," Zach Maroon said.

Police say they received a call of shots fired around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. They say two men allegedly pushed their way into the North Avenue building.

When officers arrived, they found Steven Martin, 38, seriously wounded. He later died at the hospital.

"We are actively investigating on many fronts," Interim Burlington Police Chief Jennifer Morrison said.

Evidence of the gunshots can be seen from the street as Burlington Police and Vermont State Police search the property.

"We are confident that this was not a random act," Morrison said.

The victim, Steven Martin, talked with us in 2018, excited for new opportunities after he had his misdemeanor marijuana charge dropped from his record at an expungement clinic.

"I'm here to get it together and this is the first step," Martin told us.

"It is always tragic in the loss of life happens here and in this case, we have a Burlington resident who lost his life in his home with his family present and our thoughts are with them," Morrison said.

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger echoed concern for the victim's family but said this was not random and the city is safe.

"These are rare events," said Weinberger, D-Burlington. "They are tragic and they are concerning when they happen."

Especially concerning to neighbors.

"It's shocking because it's Burlington. These kinds of things don't happen very often," Brown said.

Family members of Martin said he worked as a music producer and worked hard to be a good father.

Again, police say they are looking for two men in a black car who witnesses say drove away from the scene.