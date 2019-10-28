Police search puts Plattsburgh educational center on lockout

An incident involving the police put a Plattsburgh educational center on lockout Monday.

The Champlain Valley Educational Services Plattsburgh campus was placed on lockout at noon. It lasted for about 25 minutes while classes went on as scheduled.

The Clinton County Sheriff's Office says the lockout was merely a precaution while police searched the area near the school for a suspect.

CHES provides educational needs for adults, high school-aged students and students with special needs.