Police search sends Burlington school into lockout

A search for a stolen car forced an emergency response at a Burlington elementary school.

The Burlington School District says the Integrated Arts Academy on Archibald Street went into lockout at 3:40 p.m. Friday. Classes were done for the day but the after-school program was running.

School officials tell us all students and staffers went inside and locked the doors for 15 minutes until police said it was OK to resume normal activities.

We expect to hear more from the police soon about that stolen car.

Parents received this letter from school officials about the lockout:

Dear Parents:

This is a message from Kevin Robinson, your Integrated Arts Academy Principal. At approximately 3:40 p.m. today, I received notification from Burlington Police Dept. regarding an incident near our school involving a stolen car. Our students and staff in our after school program executed a Lockout emergency procedure to ensure the safety as BPD canvassed the area and conducted a canine track for the suspect.

The process was very orderly and everyone is safe. Students and staff remained inside of the building while BPD completed their search. Students were able to resume their normal after school activities at approximately 3:55 p.m.

Burlington Police Dept. will be providing a full press release with additional details soon. I would like to commend our students, staff, and BPD for their cooperation this afternoon.

Best regards,

Kevin Robinson