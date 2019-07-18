Police searching for 2 men for stealing purse

Police are asking for your help in finding two men who they say stole a purse and tried to steal a second one on Wednesday.

According to South Burlington police, Shaun and Danny Bouchard tried to take a purse from a woman who was leaving a MapleFields on Williston Road.

Officials say the woman took her purse back before the two men left in a 2002 black BMW Wagon.

Police say officers later got another call of the suspects stealing a purse from a car with someone inside.

Police report finding the car but not the men.

If you have any information, you can contact the police.