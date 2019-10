Police say a Cornwall woman has been missing since Monday.

Authorities say Carol Parchment was last seen at her home in Cornwall. They say the 20-year-old has not been responding to text messages, phone calls or other forms of communication, which is considered unusual for her.

Parchment was last seen wearing maroon sweatpants and a dark colored hooded sweatshirt. Officials say could be in the Troy, New York, area.

Call police if you can help.