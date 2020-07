Police need your help finding a man accused of an armed robbery.

They say the incident happened around 5 a.m. Saturday at the Brattleboro Transportation Center. The victim, who wasn't hurt, describes the man as white, in his early 30s, about 5'8", with dark hair, wearing sweat pants with a wide stripe down both sides and a baggy blue sweatshirt. They say the firearm is a long gun. Contact Brattleboro Police if you know anything.