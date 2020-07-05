ALBURG, Vt. (WCAX) State police need your help finding a man who forced his way into an Alburg home with a pistol in his hand Sunday afternoon. Police say he was looking for the owner, who wasn't in the house at the time. Guests got him out, and then he fled on foot. He's described as 5'10" with a thin build and short dark hair, wearing a dark green shirt.
Police searching for man accused of assault
