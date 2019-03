Police are asking for hekp in finding a Bellows Falls man wanted for aggravated assault.

Police say John-Victor Wetherby, 33, assaulted a man who remains in the hospital. Police say Wetherby then fled the scene.

Wetherby has two warrants for aggravated assault with a weapon and burglary among other charges.

He's described as a white male, about 5'10" with a shaved head. He was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket and hoodie, blue jeans and brown boots.