Police searching for man who they say forcefully entered Dollar General

Police are asking for you help after an early morning burglary at the Dollar General in North Troy.

Early Thursday morning, police responded to Dollar General. They say the store had been forcefully entered and items in the store were misplaced, but didn't find anyone inside

Surveillance footage showed a man wearing a red jacket, gloves and a face mask putting items in a bag and leaving the store through the same place he entered.

Call police at 802-334-8881, if you know anything.

