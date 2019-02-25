Police searching for missing Derby woman

Police are asking the public for help finding a missing woman from Derby.

Cecile Aubin

Cecile Aubin, 60, also known as Cecile LaClair, was last seen on Pine Hill Road in Derby last Thursday evening.

Vermont State Police say she has not reached out to any family members, which they say is unusual for this long.

Aubin is a white woman, 5-feet-6-inches tall, 120 pounds, with hazel eyes and black, shoulder-length hair.

She was last seen driving a 2010 orange Subaru Impreza with Vermont license plates FTB 220.

Anyone who has seen Aubin or who has information on the case is asked to call state police in Derby at 802-334-8881.