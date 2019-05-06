Police searching for missing New Hampshire man

Police are asking the public for help in the search for a missing man in New Hampshire.

Robert "Zip" Valliere

Robert "Zip" Valliere went out for a walk last night around 5 p.m. in Berlin, New Hampshire, and did not return.

Police and K-9 units searched all night.

His daughter said in a Facebook post that Valliere has Parkinson's and early dementia, so he may be confused and lost.

Police are asking people in the area with security cameras around their homes or businesses to check their video to see if Valliere may have passed by.

Valliere is 5-feet-10-inches tall and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue windbreaker jacket and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Berlin Police at 603-752-3131.