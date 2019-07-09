Police searching for owner of abandoned dog

Do you know this dog? Police say someone abandoned her at the Cumberland Farms in Windsor Monday and they're trying to track down her owner.

Investigators say at about 7:45 a.m., a Jeep Liberty-- possibly gold or green-- pulled into the parking lot on Main Street. The driver got out and opened the passenger door so the dog could get out. Then the driver jumped back behind the wheel and took off.

Several people saw the dog and called the police.

A veterinarian found the dog to be in poor health and said she recently birthed a litter of puppies. The dog is now at a shelter in Claremont.

Police hope you can help them track down the dog's owner. The dog is described as a possible border collie/Great Pyrenees mix.

Anyone with information on the dog, the dog's owner or the person driving the Jeep is asked to call the police in Windsor at 802-674-9042.