Police are looking for the person responsible for damaging multiple mailboxes in the Northeast Kingdom.

They say they found several vandalized mailboxes on Schoolhouse road in Newark.

They also found more on Maple Ridge Road and Burke Green Road in Burke.

Police say they looked like they were hit with a blunt object and rocks.

This comes after about 20 mailboxes were damaged in North Danville earlier this month.

It's unclear if any of these incidents are related.