Police searching for suspect in Burlington shooting

A manhunt is underway in Burlington tonight for the suspect in a shooting.

Police say a woman was shot at about 6:20 p.m. on North Union Street. They didn't say exactly where the victim was when she was shot but they said two cars were involved in the incident.

They said Monday evening that the woman was alert and conscious at the hospital.

Investigators say the victim knows the shooter, and so do the police. They are searching for him tonight and they say they have a good idea of where he is and they are confident they will find him.

Police are describing the incident as a domestic violence situation and they say there is no threat to the public.

