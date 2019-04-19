Police searching for suspect in Milton fire

Police are asking the public for help tracking down a man suspected of causing a fire in Milton that destroyed multiple storage units.

Jesse Creller

Investigators say Jesse Creller, 36, was responsible for a fire at EZ Access Storage in Milton last week. They say he entered the property illegally, tried to get into one of the storage units and started a fire.

The blaze caused serious damage to about 20 units.

Police have a warrant for Creller's arrest but they're having trouble tracking him down. Police want to hear from you if you know where he is.