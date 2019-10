Police say a Jay man choked someone while trying to sexually assault them.

Investigators are searching for Samuel Ortiz, 20. He's wanted for attempted sexual assault and aggravated assault.

Police say the assault happened Sunday in Albany, Vermont.

Troopers tried to find Ortiz at his last known residence and job but could not locate him.

Anyone who knows where to find Ortiz is asked to call state police in Derby at 802-334-8881.