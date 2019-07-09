Police searching for suspect in attempted thefts at UVM

Police are looking for a man who they say tried to steal two bicycles on the UVM campus on the Fourth of July.

The suspect was caught by surveillance cameras and UVM police say he's been identified as Eric Breeyear 36. Police say they stopped him from stealing the bikes but he took off.

They say Breeyear had an accomplice, Tylor Sears, 28, who is now banned from campus.

Police are now looking for Breeyear in connection with the case. And they also want to talk to him about several car break-ins at the university.

If you know where to find Breeyear, call UVM police at 802-656-3473.

They also want to return the bikes that had their locks cut by the suspects. If you own a Raleigh Talus or Schwinn Ranger that was locked in the CCRH Bicycle Hut, call UVM police.