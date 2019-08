A market in Highgate has a new glass front door after a break-in but police are still looking for the suspect.

Police say last Friday, someone broke into Desorcie's Market around 2:30 in the morning.

They say the suspect broke through one of the glass front doors and took cash and a cash register.

Police are still looking for the suspect so if you know anything, contact police.

On Desorcie's Facebook page, they say they just replaced their new glass door Tuesday.