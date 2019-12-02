Police searching for teen suspect in Swanton home invasion

Police in Swanton are still searching for one of the suspects in a frightening home invasion that left a woman and her grandson injured.

Investigators say early Monday morning, two teens broke down the door of a home on Blake Street.

Police say the suspects attacked a juvenile who was asleep in his bed, hitting him in the head with a TV and gaming system.

When the boy's grandmother tried to intervene, one of the attackers dragged her into another room and beat her.

Police say the suspects then ransacked the apartment, getting away with undisclosed items.

Border Patrol agents captured one of the teenage suspects, who appeared in court Monday on charges of assault and robbery, burglary and aggravated assault. Although he was charged as an adult, the police did not release his name due to his age.

The other teenage suspect is still at large. Police did not release his name either, but they say they believe the victims were specifically targeted and there is no threat to the general public.

They say the suspects are 15 and 16 years old.