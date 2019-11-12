Police seek Toyota pickup driver in Rockingham homicide investigation

Vermont State Police are hoping to identify the occupants of silver Toyota Tacoma pickup who may have witnessed the shooting of a delivery driver in Rockingham November 1.

The pickup was spotted passing through the area of Route 103 at around the time of the shooting. Roberto Fonseca-Rivera, 44, was making deliveries in Rutland and southern Vermont. Police say his body was discovered Friday evening in his truck on route 103 near Lower Bartonsville and Williams Roads. He died of a gunshot wound to the head and neck.

Fonseca-Rivera served time connected to cocaine distribution charges in Massachusetts. Police have not commented if they believe he was buying or selling drugs in Vermont. They also declined to say if they have any suspects.

If you know who the Toyota pickup belongs to, contact police.

