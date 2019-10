Vermont state police are looking for the driver of a car they say is responsible for a hit-and-run crash on Route 7 in Charlotte.

Police say a Rutland woman was driving south near Root Road just before 4 a.m. on Tuesday when a red sedan crossed the double yellow line and hit her car.

The driver of the red car drove away. The 69-year-old Rutland woman was treated at the scene by EMTs with minor injuries.

If you have any information please contact the Vermont state police.