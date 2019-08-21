Police seek new leads in Vermont cold case

Today marks 26 years since the mysterious disappearance of Audrey Groat.

Audrey Groat

The 41-year-old from Northfield shopped with a friend in Burlington that day in 1993. She was last seen when she was dropped off to pick up her car from the park and ride near Exit 8 in Montpelier.

Her car was later found still parked in the lot and her purse was found in the bushes nearby.

Various searches have been done throughout the years in a number of areas near where Groat had been seen, but no new evidence has been discovered.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Vermont State Police in Middlesex at 802-229-9191.

