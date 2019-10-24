Police seek public's help finding suspected molester

Police are asking the public for help tracking down a man wanted for allegedly molesting children.

The Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations says David Hojohn, 35, of Winooski, sexually abused three juvenile victims. He's wanted on multiple counts of aggravated sexual assault on a child, aggravated sexual assault, and lewd and lascivious conduct with a child.

Before police could arrest him on Wednesday, they say he took off while reportedly threatening suicide.

Investigators say Hojohn was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, jeans, black boots and a hat. He was driving a blue 2012 Kia Forte with Vermont plates HKG 742. Anyone who sees Hojohn or his car should call the police and not approach him. Anyone with information on Hojohn is asked to call CUSI at 802-652-6859.

Police say Hojohn is currently on probation with Corrections and has multiple prior convictions.