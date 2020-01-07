Police seek stolen weather vane that honored slain teacher

Essex Police are asking for help from the public in recovering a weather vane dedicated to a slain teacher that was stolen from the Essex Elementary School.

Police say the theft of the large copper turtle weather vane from the top of a gazebo behind the school was discovered Sunday.

The weather vane and gazebo were erected as a memorial to teacher Alicia Shanks who was killed at a shooting in the school in 2006 by a man who had just broken up with his girlfriend.

Police say the weather vane had great sentimental value to family and school staff.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)