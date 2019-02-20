Police solve 1966 New Hampshire cold case murder

Authorities in New Hampshire have solved a 50-year-old cold case murder thanks to fingerprint evidence from the crime scene.

Everett Delano

In 1966, Everett Delano, 49, was shot and killed during a robbery at Sanborn's Garage in Andover, New Hampshire. Police had no leads at the time.

In 2013, the New Hampshire Cold Case Unit reopened the investigation after Delano's family members brought the case to their attention.

Investigators discovered that fingerprints recovered from a sink in the garage at the time of the murder had been mailed to the FBI but never entered into the Automated Fingerprint Identification System.

When they entered in the fingerprints into AFIS, they matched with Thomas Cass of Orleans, Vermont.

Cass denied any knowledge of the case in 2014 but later shot and killed himself after police searched his home. Investigators concluded Cass shot Delano during the robbery.

Police say Cass had a long criminal history spanning most of his adult life. Because of his death, the New Hampshire attorney general's office says no criminal charges will be brought and the case is closed.

Click here to read the full report from the New Hampshire attorney general's office on the investigation.