Police stop tractor-trailer headed wrong way on I-89

Police suspect a tractor-trailer driver who was headed the wrong way on Interstate 89 Tuesday was drunk.

Investigators say Daniel Sheehan, 63, of North Grafton, Massachusetts, was headed south in the northbound lanes in the Randolph area. They say he went about 10-12 miles before police caught up with him.

Vermont state police say Sheehan ran several vehicles off the road but no one was injured.

Police say Sheehan got on around Exit 5 and he was stopped just north of Exit 4.

He couldn't tell police exactly how he wound up going the wrong way. They are still investigating exactly how it happened but say Sheehan was cited on suspicion of DUI and gross negligent operation.