A man will be in court Friday after two dogs were found severely neglected.

Police responded to a home in Salisbury Thursday for a reported assault.

But when they got there they found two dogs that were deprived of 'adequate medical attention'.

Troopers got a search warrant and took both dogs from Paul LaFountain.

They were transported to the hospital in Burlington for immediate attention.

LaFountain is also being charged with domestic assault.