Police testify about scene of Northern NY grandmother's murder

The murder trial of Gustavo Segundo-Clark, 25, is now in its third day.

Segundo-Clark is accused of killing his grandmother, Ginger Clark, 73, with a kitchen knife after a fight on Thanksgiving.

Friday morning, jurors heard from four different New York state police investigators.

They testified about what they found that day inside Clark's home on Rooney Road in West Chazy, including blood splatter, gloves, the knife they say Segundo-Clark used in the murder and his grandmother's body wrapped up in a rug.

Investigators also said they found Ginger Clark's credit card in her grandson's wallet.

And license plate readers showed the defendant traveling over 100 miles southwest after the murder to the Utica area.

