Police track down 1 burglary suspect, still searching for another

Milton police are still looking for one suspect after they say two people broke into and burglarized several businesses at the Merrill Lane complex.

It happened on April 30 just after midnight.

Police say with help from the public, they were able to track down a 17-year-old suspect at an apartment complex in Milton. He was cited for burglary, false reports and resisting arrest. Police say he was also wanted for charges in New Jersey.

But authorities still need your help finding the second person.

Anyone with information is asked to call police in Milton at 802-893-2424.