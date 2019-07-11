Police track down man suspected of abandoning dog

Police say they tracked down the man who abandoned a dog at a Windsor quick stop.

Investigators say John Denaro, 51, of Claremont, New Hampshire, was cited to appear in court on a charge of animal cruelty.

Police say on Monday at about 7:45 a.m., witnesses saw a Jeep Liberty pull into the parking lot of the Cumberland Farms on Main Street and let a dog out. The driver then took off.

A veterinarian found the dog to be in poor health and said she recently birthed a litter of puppies. She was taken to a shelter in Claremont.

Windsor police said they were able to track down the suspect thanks to numerous tips from the public.