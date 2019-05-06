Police: trooper fired at armed man in Hartford

An investigation is underway after a trooper-involved shooting in Hartford Sunday night.

Authorities say it happened after officers were called to a reported domestic assault with shots fired on Quechee West Hartford Road.

Police say they found a man walking along the road near a home with a shotgun. Police say he refused to listen to officers and was shot at once.

He then allegedly continued to refuse to comply with police and was tazed. He was treated for minor and non life-threatening injuries at the hospital.

The trooper involved is on paid administrative leave and the Vermont Attorney General's Office is now investigating.

Because of that investigation, Quechee West Hartford Road between Winding Brook Lane and Howard Road is closed.