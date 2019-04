Police in Williston need your help to track down a pair of thieves.

Surveillance photo

Investigators say two women made off with a $300 fan from the Bed, Bath and Beyond in Williston Tuesday.

They say the woman in the red hat walked out with the fan while the other, in a gray sweatshirt, served as a lookout.

The pair took off in a silver car with Massachusetts plates.

If you know who the suspects are, call Williston police at 802-878-6611.